Home gutted by fire in Monroeville; 1 taken to hospital

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Monroeville on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Willow Hedge Drive.

Our crews on scene could see smoke still coming from the home when they arrived, which appears to be gutted.

A video sent to Channel 11 shows massive flames shooting from the home.

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.

