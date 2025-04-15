Home in Pittsburgh neighborhood damaged by gunfire

PITTSBURGH — A home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood was damaged by gunfire on Monday evening.

Pittsburgh police officers heard the shots on the 1600 block of Forsythe Street around 9 p.m.

Those officers found multiple shell casings outside one home, and a second one was damaged.

Two people were inside the affected homes, but they weren’t hurt.

The investigation into the shots fired is ongoing.

