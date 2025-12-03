Homeowner rescues FedEx driver after he veers off bridge, crashes into creek

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a FedEx truck veered off a bridge while making Christmas deliveries and landed in a creek below.

The driver, who is subcontracted by FedEx, is ok, but he was trapped and hanging out of the window. The homeowner, whose property he was on, rescued the driver.

The crash left a costly mess behind, and fuel leaked into the creek.

The homeowner, Sean, wasn’t home at the time. He noticed a strange car in his driveway and stopped by to check it out. He said he was approached by a supervisor for the FedEx subcontractor.

“He said I’m really sorry, man, I’m with FedEx and there is a truck in your creek,” Sean tells Channel 11. “The truck is in there on its side and the driver is sitting on the door. All the chaos ensued following that.”

While waiting for first responders, Sean got to work.

“I unloaded my tractor, drove across the bridge, came down, got it up over the creek and at least got him out,” Sean added.

Sean said the driver had clear signs of a concussion and was bleeding, but he said he didn’t need medical treatment. Packages floated in the creek, along with the shimmering sheen of fuel that has now affected the family’s ducks.

“At some point, the chore is going to be to catch them, because they all have an oil sheen around their bellies and chests,” Sean said. “It’s like a National Geographic humanitarian aid kind of program here at our little house.”

Sean still has questions. He says cameras show the driver arriving and delivering a Christmas present, but nothing was recorded when he crashed over the bridge. He says this bridge is commercial width, and the railing, which is bolted into the concrete and welded together, was destroyed.

“The fact that he was able to shear it off, he had to be moving,” Sean added.

FedEx says customers with questions about their shipments should go to their website.

The Chartier’s Township Police Department says this case is cut and dry. They say this was an accident and the driver was not impaired.

