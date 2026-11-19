The first two big natural gas turbines are set up at Homer City Energy Campus.

The turbines, made by GE Vernova, were delivered by water and road to the site of the former coal-fired power plant that is being remade into a more than 4-gigawatt natural gas plant and data/artificial intelligence center. They are the first of what will eventually be seven 7hA.02 natural gas turbines, all made by GE Vernova, that will be delivered to the site.

Homer City Generation CEO Corey Hessen said it was a milestone for the $10 billion gas plant.

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