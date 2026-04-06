Homer City natural gas plant begins vertical construction with first permanent building

The Homer City Energy Campus, which includes one of the largest natural gas plants in development in the United States, has now begun construction of one of its permanent buildings.

Homer City Redevelopment LLC announced Wednesday the first steel and vertical construction of the site had started. It follows the completion of the demolition on the 3,200-acre site, which had until several years ago been a coal-fired power plant.

The first structure under construction is the steel frame of the gas insulated switchgear building, where high-voltage electrical equipment that connects to the PJM grid will be located.

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