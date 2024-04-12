Homes in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County evacuated due to flooding

Several residences and camps were evacuated in Armstrong County overnight.

One family had to leave by boat from their home.

North Scenic and Pine Tree Lane in South Buffalo Township were evacuated.

Officials tell us everyone is safe. They currently only have one couple left and they are working with the Salvation Army for arrangements until the waters recede.

A banquet hall has been opened up as a warming center for the displaced families.

