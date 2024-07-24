Local

Homestead man accused of burglarizing bar next door to his apartment

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A Homestead man is accused of burglarizing a bar right next to his apartment.

Police say Daniel Shabazz-Lomax, 33, lives in the apartment building right next to Eon Bar and Grill on East Eighth Avenue.

On July 7, police say Shabazz-Lomax smashed through the back window of the bar and stole a cash register with roughly $350 inside.

The money was found inside his apartment and returned to the bar.

Shabazz-Lomax is charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

