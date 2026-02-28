Homestead man arrested after no-showing at court for gun charge, officials say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County sheriffs’ detectives arrested a Homestead man who they say didn’t show up for court.

Damien Higginbotham, 36, had been a fugitive for 45 days after a bench warrant was issued for failing to attend a pre-trial conference on Dec. 15, the sheriff’s office says. The case involved gun and evading arrest charges.

This week, detectives learned that Higginbotham was in an apartment along Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, the office says.

Detectives reportedly arrived at the apartment just before noon Friday and heard a man’s voice inside after knocking on the door.

A woman let the detectives inside, where they reportedly found Higginbotham in the basement.

He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

