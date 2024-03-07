Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Clairton Thursday.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene, actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available on this breaking story.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Toman Avenue at 11:23 a.m.

Allegheny County police are investigating after they were called in for assistance by Clairton police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group