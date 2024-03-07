McArdle’s Pub in Pittsburgh’s South Side closing after 85 years

PITTSBURGH — McArdle’s Pub in Pittsburgh’s South Side will be permanently closing after 85 years.

The business posted on its Facebook page that they’ve loved serving the community, making memories and being a place where “everybody knows your name.”

The business said its last “hoorah” will be on Saint Patrick’s Day on March 17.

“We hope you stop down, have one last Flaming Dr. Pepper, and send us off with a smile. Thank for years of support and dedication. We love you all,” the post said.

