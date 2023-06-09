Hopewell Township man sentenced for child rape

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hopewell Township man was sentenced to prison for the sexual assault of two victims, both under the age of 13.

According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Ewing, 50, was convicted of assaulting the victims in both Beaver and Butler counties.

The criminal complaint said Ewing raped and sexually assaulted one child on multiple occasions at his house in Hopewell and at another location in Cranberry Township.

He also sexually assaulted a second victim at his house in Hopewell, according to the criminal complaint.

Ewing was found guilty on 101 criminal counts in January 2022, including ten counts of rape of a child, 15 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, ten counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, 25 counts of statutory sexual assault, 11 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, one count of corruption of minors and 26 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Ewing was sentenced on June 8 to a minimum of 75 years to a maximum of 150 years in prison and must register as a lifetime Megan’s Law offender.

The judge also determined Ewing to be a sexually violent predator.

©2023 Cox Media Group