Hospitality investment platform acquires Marriott hotel in Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A hospitality investment platform is acquiring a Cranberry Township Hotel.

Highline Hospitality Partners announced Wednesday its acquisition of Pittsburgh Marriott North, located on Cranberry Woods Drive in Cranberry.

Highline says this transaction is its 17th hotel acquisition overall, but its first investment in Pennsylvania.

Highline has engaged Avion Hospitality to manage the 298-room hotel with around 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a 7,500-square-foot ballroom and amenities like a full-service restaurant, grab-and-go market, indoor pool and fitness center.

Although the hotel is “well maintained,” Highline officials say they plan to pursue renovations on guestrooms in the coming years.

