Hot dog! Wienermobile spotted in Pittsburgh ahead of local Christmas parade appearance

Did you see it? The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was spotted cruising through Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

The hot dog on wheels is scheduled to take part in the Tarentum/Brackenridge Christmas Parade from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.

In May, the Kraft Heinz Company changed the name to the “Frankmobile” to pay homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks. Just four months later, they changed it back to the original.

“The Frankmobile was truly a BUNdle of joy,” the Oscar Mayer Instagram post said. “But now, it’s time to welcome back the Wienermobile!”

Those who drive the Wienermobiles around, giving out Wiener Whistles, are known as Hotdoggers. The most famous Hotdogger is probably former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who drove a Wienermobile one summer while in college.

There are six hot dogs driving around the country at all times. You can track them here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

