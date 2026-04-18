House charred by fire in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A house was charred by fire in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 300 block of Olivia Street at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The right side of the house was blackened when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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