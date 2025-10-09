House damaged by flames in Chippewa Township

CHIPPEWA, Pa. — Flames left a house damaged in Chippewa Township on Wednesday.
Beaver County dispatchers say crews were called to the 3700 block of 37th Street Extension at 8:40 p.m.
A large number of units remained outside the house at 11:00 p.m.
The side and roof of the house were charred.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
