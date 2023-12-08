Local

House engulfed by flames in Plumville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PLUMVILLE, Pa. — A house was engulfed by flames in Indiana County overnight.

According to the Plumville Volunteer Fire District chief, the fire started at 12:25 a.m. on Redding Run Road. It was fully involved when they got there.

The chief said it’s not known if anyone was living at the house at the time of the fire. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time,

