Steelers lose to bottom-dwelling Patriots, 21-18

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Patriots Steelers Football New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) defend during the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did it again.

Four days after losing a game to a two-win team, mostly because of their own failures to execute, the Steelers scuffled their way to a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, a team that has for all intents and purposes, been angling for the first overall pick for half the season.

The Steelers started this one by digging themselves a massive hole with more of the same: a leaky defense unable to cover over the middle of the field, and boneheaded mistakes on offense that sank the whole team.

