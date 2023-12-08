Steelers lose to bottom-dwelling Patriots, 21-18

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did it again.

Four days after losing a game to a two-win team, mostly because of their own failures to execute, the Steelers scuffled their way to a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, a team that has for all intents and purposes, been angling for the first overall pick for half the season.

The Steelers started this one by digging themselves a massive hole with more of the same: a leaky defense unable to cover over the middle of the field, and boneheaded mistakes on offense that sank the whole team.

