House fire results from barricaded person in Allegheny County, officials say

WHITAKER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Allegheny County on Sunday morning.

According to Munhall Volunteer Fire Company No. 4, crews were called to the 1300 block of River Road in Whitaker for a fire, resulting from a barricaded person.

Crews got inside the home and found a fire in the kitchen, which was soon extinguished.

Munhall VFC shared photos of the flames on social media.

The person was taken into custody, and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the fire’s cause, officials say.

