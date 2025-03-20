House lawmakers hold hearing on long-term care crisis

The cost of long-term care in Pennsylvania, coupled with limited staffing, is challenging nursing facilities tasked with caring for the commonwealth’s fast-growing demographic.

Advocates are looking to Pennsylvania lawmakers for help ensuring seniors have access to affordable and quality care.

“Since 2019, more than 30 nursing homes across the state have closed. Dozens have filed for bankruptcy. Numerous reorganizations and changes of ownership have occurred,” said Pennsylvania Health Care Association President and CEO Zach Shamberg. “That’s because caring for seniors in Pennsylvania is like trying to walk up a down escalator.”

Shamberg spoke during a hearing for the House Majority Policy Committee. It is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, who represents Erie County.

Bizzarro is preparing to introduce legislation aimed at addressing the financial challenges nursing facilities are facing and improving care for seniors at government-run facilities, nonprofits and for-profit nursing homes, as well as personal care homes and assisted living facilities.

“Last June we saw two nursing home closures: one for-profit and one non-for-profit in the city of Pittsburgh. Three weeks ago there was a closure announced up in rural Luzerne County. It doesn’t matter if it’s urban. It doesn’t matter if it’s rural. This is happening everywhere,” Shamberg said.

Advocates say the current reimbursement system is setting providers up to fail. They point to the budget adjustment factor, known as BAF, and say the system is outdated and crippling providers. BAF determines how state funds are distributed to nursing homes that care for seniors who use programs like Medicare.

“For every dollar we were supposed to be reimbursed, we only received 78 cents,” said Meir Gelley, CEO of Nationwide Healthcare.

Several local representatives were at the hearing, including Rep. Robert Matzie, who represents Beaver County.

“Sounds to me like we’ve got a crisis. It’s that simple,” Matzie said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group