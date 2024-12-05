Local

House of Representatives passes Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
Major League Baseball celebrated its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday, with festivities centered in New York where the Mets hosted the Hall of Fame outfielder’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates, wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)
PITTSBURGH — The House of Representatives passed the Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act on Wednesday.

The bill, which was introduced on Dec. 13, 2023, directs the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue coins in recognition of the life of Clemente.

All sales of coins issued under this bill must include a surcharge to be paid to the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

The bill was cosponsored by 296 members of the House.

