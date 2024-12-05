House of Representatives passes Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act

PITTSBURGH — The House of Representatives passed the Roberto Clemente Commemorative Coin Act on Wednesday.

The bill, which was introduced on Dec. 13, 2023, directs the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue coins in recognition of the life of Clemente.

All sales of coins issued under this bill must include a surcharge to be paid to the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

The bill was cosponsored by 296 members of the House.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group