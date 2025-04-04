Pittsburgh Pirates Home Opener: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH — It’s always a special day in Pittsburgh when baseball is back!

The Pirates are just hours away from being back in play for the 25th year at PNC Park against the New York Yankees.

And there are some big changes fans will see this year.

From scoreboard upgrades to reimagining the riverwalk experience in the outfield to upgrading the concourse.

There are also new food experiences, including Polish cannonballs, a burnt almond torte and a fried chicken sandwich on a croissant.

Fans will also notice a new and improved team store, featuring more throwback clothing, and for the kids, a Build-a-Bear pirate parrot.

Officials with the Pirates say it’s a great opportunity for the fans.

“The goal is to have a connection and a connection with the fan. To have an experience they remember and that’s heartwarming to them,” said Terry Walcutt, General Manager of Fanatics.

Some things to keep in mind if you’re coming down today:

The game starts at 4:12 p.m.

Fans will be able to enter PNC Park at 2 p.m. with the pregame scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m.

If you get there early, a block party on Federal Street starts at 1 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Pittsburgh native, Marc Fogel, who was welcomed back to the U.S. in February after being detained in a Russian prison.

