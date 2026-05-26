House undergoing renovations catches fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A house in Penn Hills caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of Woodlawn Road.

Upon arrival, the Penn Hills Police Department said the house was fully involved.

Neighbors reported the house was actively undergoing renovations.

Firefighting efforts continued for approximately 3 hours.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

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