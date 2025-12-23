HOV lanes reopen after technical issue causes closure

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 5:45 p.m.- PennDOT said a technical issue that caused HOV lanes to close on Tuesday has been resolved. Traffic can now operate normally.

The HOV lanes are closed on two local highways as crews work to repair a technical issue.

The outbound HOV lanes on I-279 and I-579 are closed at this time.

PennDOT has not said what the issue is at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group