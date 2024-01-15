Local

HOV lanes on I-279, I-579 closed for incoming winter weather

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The HOV lanes on Interstate 279 and 579 in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh are closed until further notice.

The closure will allow crews to focus on treating the main snow routes with incoming winter weather, PennDOT said.

Originally, the HOV lanes were scheduled to close at 10:30 p.m. Monday. However, PennDOT gave an update around 6:45 p.m. saying that the lanes were closed.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

An estimated timeline for reopening has not been announced.

