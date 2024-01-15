Local

Bills lose bruising running back for Steelers game

The Buffalo Bills are not elevating former Super Bowl champion running back Leonard Fournette, the team announced.

The Buffalo Bills are not elevating former Super Bowl champion running back Leonard Fournette, the team announced.

That largely occurred due to injuries at the linebacker and wide receiver positions for the Bills. Receiver Gabe Davis is out with a knee injury, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson is questionable with a shoulder injury. That will affect how they play their run game against the Steelers.

