Person stabbed in Slippery Rock, state police say

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Butler County.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Channel 11 that it responded to a stabbing on Harmony Road in Slippery Rock early Monday morning.
State police didn’t release any additional details about the incident.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.
