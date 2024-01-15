Local

Person stabbed in Slippery Rock, state police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Channel 11 that it responded to a stabbing on Harmony Road in Slippery Rock early Monday morning.

State police didn’t release any additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

