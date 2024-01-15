Person stabbed in Slippery Rock, state police say

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Channel 11 that it responded to a stabbing on Harmony Road in Slippery Rock early Monday morning.

State police didn’t release any additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group