How to avoid contractor scams while repairing storm damage

PITTSBURGH — Strong storms have battered Western Pennsylvania in the last few weeks, which the Shapiro administration says brings out the risk of contractor scams.

Following a disaster, the Shapiro administration says contractors will visit an affected area, then attempt to persuade homeowners to let them manage repairs. Often, the contractors claim they can maximize the homeowner’s payout by stressing the importance of immediate repairs.

If a homeowner agrees, the contract may go on to perform substandard work or leave town with the insurance payout.

“Pennsylvanians have every right to do their homework when it comes to hiring a contractor and should know that if an offer or high-pressure tactic doesn’t feel quite right, it’s probably best to move on and choose another contractor,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said.

To avoid being scammed, Pennsylvanians are urged to ensure they’re working with a registered and insured contractor. Homeowners should ask the contractor for their Home Improvement Contractor number, then verify their registration through the Attorney General’s Home Improvement Registration toll-free line at 1-888-520-6680.

Other helpful questions homeowners may want to ask include:

If the contractor can provide several referrals;

Where the business is located;

How long the contractor has been in business; and

What the contractor’s experience level is with projects centered around storm damage

Most importantly, the Shapiro administration urges homeowners to never pay a contractor in full or sign paperwork that indicates the contractor finished the job until the work is actually done.

People may also falsely pose as public adjusters. Public adjusters’ licenses can be verified online, and anyone working without a license can be reported by calling 877-881-6388.

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