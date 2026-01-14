How does Mike Tomlin’s departure impact Aaron Rodgers?

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

With Mike Tomlin stepping down as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to move on to a new team or retire. Tomlin was basically the sole reason why Rodgers came to Pittsburgh.

“It’s hard to speak for Aaron Rodgers, he certainly does plenty of speaking for himself. But with Mike Tomlin now out with the Steelers, it’s really hard to imagine that would be good news for Aaron Rodgers’ return (to Pittsburgh),” Rapoport said. “Obviously when you have a new head coach and a full reset for an organization like the Steelers have never had, it’d make sense to start over in all the places. I’d say, for me, to my knowledge, this decreases the chances that Aaron Rodgers would be back in Pittsburgh.

“The opportunity to run it back with Mike Tomlin would’ve made sense. But to come back with a new coach and a new system, all that, unless … it’s Arthur Smith, the offensive coordinator, would certainly (create) a possibility. Unless it is that, it’s hard to image Aaron Rodgers coming back.”

