How to get the most out of your air conditioning systems during extreme heat

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Before the day even began, Climatech had 50 service calls on the books, and the phones haven’t stopped ringing.

“People are calling frantically to get their AC back up and running,” said Thomas Schmelzer, a technician with Climatech in Robinson Township.

As the region braces for another day of scorching temperatures, more air conditioning systems, both residential and commercial, are struggling to keep up. Schmelzer spent part of the day inspecting two units at a home in Moon Township, trying to locate a leak in one of them.

Homeowners may wonder when it’s time to call in the professionals. Schmelzer advises watching the thermostat.

“If you notice your thermostat not reaching the set point, it might be an indication your system isn’t working properly,” he said.

But when temperatures climb above 90 degrees, even a fully functioning unit may not be able to cool a home below 70 degrees. That doesn’t necessarily mean the system is broken — it could simply be undersized for the extreme heat, as Western Pennsylvania units are smaller than the south, where high temperatures are more common.

So, what temperature should you set your thermostat during a heat wave?

“Seventy-two is always a good point to set it to,” he said. “It’s also best to leave it on one temperature.”

Climatech also stresses the importance of regular maintenance. Dirty filters and clogged units are among the most common issues technicians see, especially during heat waves when systems are running nonstop.

“Every year, there’s usually a pretty hot week where we are working around the clock to keep everything running,” Schmelzer said.

Experts said it’s normal for an air conditioner to run continuously on a 95-degree day. But it’s still smart to listen for unusual noises or signs of trouble, and don’t wait to call for help if something seems off.

