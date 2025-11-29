How the new terminal’s opening aids Pittsburgh International Airport’s 2026 budget

PITTSBURGH — The newly opened $1.7 billion terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport will have a near-immediate impact on the Allegheny County Airport Authority budget.

The 2026 operating budget is $154.1 million, less than the approved 2025 budget of $156.4 million. The actual amount expected to be spent by the authority in 2025 will be about $169 million, so the budget for 2026 is 9% less than that figure.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis told the board the reduction stemmed from not having to operate the 33-year-old landside terminal, which included a train between terminals and a cranky baggage system, among other things.

