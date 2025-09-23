How ‘The Pitt’ brings spotlight to Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH — When Dr. Bobby Kapur sits down to watch “The Pitt,” he recognizes how truly it shows the emergency department that he works in as a physician.

The Emmy-winning first season of the HBO Max drama portrayed 15 hours in the life of an emergency department of a fictional Pittsburgh city hospital, just about one hour at a time. There’s no music or soundtrack, just the sound of the equipment, patients, physicians and staff, the same kinds of things you would hear at Allegheny Health Network‘s Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side of Pittsburgh.

“You do get the sense that you’re embedded in the department,” said Kapur, who not only works Friday nights in the AGH ED, but also is chair of the AHN Emergency Medicine Institute and president of AHN Emergency Medicine Management.

“The Pitt” has had a busy week. Sunday during the Emmys, it won Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Noah Wyle plus Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Katherine LaNasa. Wyle, known for years for his role on medical drama “ER,” portrays a senior attending physician. LaNasa plays the ED’s charge nurse.

