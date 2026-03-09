How Pittsburgh-region airports could be impacted by Chicago O’Hare flight cuts

PITTSBURGH — The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping in to potentially limit the number of flights going into and out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, a key destination for travelers at four airports in western Pennsylvania including Pittsburgh International Airport.

Chicago is a popular destination from PIT, with several daily flights on both American Airlines and United Airlines as well as their regional carriers. That’s not just because of Chicago itself but also as a stop before flying on either American or United to a host of other cities in the Midwest, Southwest and the West Coast and internationally.

About 372 passengers a day fly from O’Hare to Pittsburgh International, about 58% on United and 41% on American, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data.

But a sharp increase in planned flights out of Chicago O’Hare, one of the nation’s busiest airports, is drawing FAA concern.

