How Pittsburgh’s wet spring is impacting fall allergy season

PITTSBURGH — Sneezing, coughing, sniffling… the sounds of fall allergens are in the air!

Dr. Merritt Fajt from UPMC explains what’s going on in Pittsburgh this season and how the weather plays a role.

“This fall, I think we are seeing allergies caused most prominently by ragweed pollen, that is a weed, and ragweed can be spread very easy by the wind because it’s such a small particle,” said allergist Dr. Fajit. “Goldenrod and ragweed actually bloom at the same time. Goldenrod actually doesn’t cause allergies, but it grows alongside the weeds that do, so if you see a lot of goldenrod, know that the levels of ragweed and the other weeds that cause allergy symptoms are also present.”

Even though we’ve had dry stretches from mid to late summer, it’s the wet spring that’s having a lasting effect this fall season.

“We are also seeing lingering effects from the rain, as well, because that has caused weeds to grow a lot, as well as the residual mold,” Dr. Fajt said. “The molds like moisture, and they also like damp and darkness. It likes to hide in leaves, so people that are raking leaves need to be conscience of that.”

Dr. Fajt says there are ways to minimize pollen exposure.

“People love that crisp fall air, but keep the windows closed,” she said.

She also suggests changing your clothes after coming in from spending time outside and showering to help remove pollen.

One good frost will be enough to lessen the weed pollens.

