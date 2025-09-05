How to protect yourself from SIM swap scams

Criminals are increasingly using a technique called “SIM swapping” to steal personal information and gain access to your accounts via your phone.

SIM swapping is a crime where criminals steal your phone number to bypass two-factor authentication and access your accounts. Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that criminals already have access to sensitive information like social security numbers and addresses, making it crucial to secure your phone number.

“They know your address. They know so much about you and me. And they’re one step away from being able to steal money you have,” said consumer advisor Clark Howard.

Howard advises that one effective way to protect yourself from SIM swapping is to lock your SIM card. This can prevent criminals from transferring your phone number to another device without your knowledge.

“You lock your SIM. On my cell phone, I just go on my phone and I click over SIM lock. Every company does it differently,” Howard explained, urging consumers to find out how their cell provider implements this feature.

SIM swapping is considered a serious crime because it allows criminals to bypass security measures that rely on your phone number for verification.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group