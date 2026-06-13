Great outdoor conditions today, before chance of thunderstorms returns Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s nice this evening, with great outdoor conditions. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Expect increasing humidity Sunday with the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms on Sunday could become severe. Damaging winds, lightning, and downpours are the primary threats, but if there is a lack of daytime heating amid early-morning clouds and showers, this could limit the severe weather threat in the afternoon. Make sure to check the latest forecast and stay weather-aware.

Very comfortable conditions settle in for the start of the workweek with highs in the low to mid-70s. Humid conditions will return by the end of the workweek, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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