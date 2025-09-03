How Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy impacts Pittsburgh, Latrobe

PITTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy late Friday isn’t having an immediate effect on the ultra-low-cost carrier’s operations at either Pittsburgh International Airport or Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Officials from both Pittsburgh International Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport reported on Friday evening no changes in operations at Spirit.

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FLYY), which had warned several weeks ago it may not be able to continue operations, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a second time after emerging earlier in March. Spirit blamed effects from the Covid-19 pandemic and too much domestic airline capacity, as well as a slower-than-expected recovery.

Spirit said in statements that it planned to conduct business as normal as it restructured.

