Pennsylvania State Police say predators are using online gaming platform Roblox to target children and move conversations to outside social apps, where law enforcement officials warn their actions become harder to trace.

Law enforcement officials have traced self-harm, animal abuse and suicide to pressure from predators operating under the radar on the gaming site.

For the past two years, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi has been studying the gaming platform and usage among kids and teens. He’s developed a one-of-a-kind educational program designed to teach parents, grandparents, kids and community members more about the gaming hub.

Gagliardi warned that many parents remain unaware of how these online platforms operate and where the risks begin. “Parents don’t know, right? They don’t know what Discord is. They don’t know what Roblox is,” Gagliardi said. “They don’t know that this can start; this is where it’s happening.”

Gagliardi warns people that predators often make contact inside Roblox using a game chat but move conversations with would-be victims to external apps like Discord, Snapchat or TikTok. That makes their actions harder to trace.

Gagliardi emphasized that moving children off the gaming hub creates severe danger. “If that switch happens, yes, you’re entering really bad waters,” Gagliardi said. Gagliardi pointed to specific spaces of concern within the platform, including dollhouse roleplay games. “If your kid is anywhere near a dollhouse roleplay game I’d watch that one for sure,” Gagliardi said.

“Just from what I see and how these kids get sucked in, they are defenseless.” Gagliardi noted that supervision is essential, stating, “Parents have to know what their kids are doing.”

Gagliardi tells Channel 11 the Roblox educational program has officially hit 100 sessions this year. For more information about the program: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19sBSEfDS8/?mibextid=wwXIfr

A Roblox spokesperson sent the following statement: “Roblox is built with safety at its core and we require age checks for chat, place users under 16 in age-based accounts with protective defaults, and block images and video in chat. We also believe this is an industry-wide issue that takes strong protections, innovative tools, and consistent standards that apply everywhere kids spend time online. Roblox will continue building and sharing our open source measures with the broader industry.”

Earlier this year, Roblox began requiring age checks for all users to access chat features so that younger users are limited to chatting with similarly aged users. Chat is disabled for users under nine.

In June, Roblox introduced two new age-based accounts for younger users on Roblox: Roblox Kids for users ages 5 to 8 and Roblox Select for users ages 9 to 15.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group