Howard Hanna’s latest buy expands territory into another southern state

O’Hara Township-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and its latest merger wave has extended its reach further south, establishing a larger presence in South Carolina.

Fresh from recently rebranding its previous Allen Tate division in North Carolina into Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate, the company announced it has now acquired Coastal Properties, a Hilton Head, South Carolina, real estate firm with five offices that extend into Beaufort and Savannah, Georgia, establishing the green and yellow flag of Howard Hanna into the Peach State for the first time.

Now more than 25 years old, Coastal Properties has built up a line of business that closed more than 730 transactions totaling $467 million in sales serving the coastal lowlands last year.

Click here to read more from our partner the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group