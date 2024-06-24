Local

Humane Action Pittsburgh breaks ground on pollinator garden in Sharpsburg

Humane Action Pittsburgh broke ground on its third local pollinator garden in Sharpsburg on Monday.

Humane Action Pittsburgh broke ground on its third local pollinator garden in Sharpsburg on Monday.

Part of the Hive Campaign to address declines in bee and pollinator populations, HAP’s Pollinator Gardens use native plants to expand and enhance natural habitats for bees in the community.

Funded by a $15,000 grant from Peoples Natural Gas, the pollinator garden in Sharpsburg follows gardens created in Edgewood and Swissvale.

The garden is located at 124 13th Street.

