Humane Animal Rescue, AHN Mobile Clinic Partnership helping those in need and their pets

PITTSBURGH — Having access to affordable healthcare can be difficult for people and their pets.

A new mobile clinic launched as a one-stop visit providing care for people and their furry companions.

Devon Washington and his pitbull, Prince, had a busy morning. Prince is the first patient to arrive to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Health Network mobile clinic M.O.V.E.S (Medical – Outreach – Veterinary – Essential – Support).

“I don’t have a job right now. All we really do is walk around and sleep in a shelter,” said Washington.

During his visit, Prince is being examined. He’s getting vaccines and antibiotics for a sore on his leg. The care is provided for no charge.

Dr. Ariella Samson is assistant executive director of veterinary care and shelter operations for the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

“This is all about helping people and their pets where they’re at. We know that access to care is a major issue in this city, whether that be healthcare for humans and vet care for pets,” said Samson.

“I got a lift from a worker that goes to the shelter. After I got here, everyone has been friendly…Very nice,” said Washington.

The clinics will mobilize underserved neighborhoods to help people and their pets.

Samson says there are serious health benefits associated with pets.

“Owning a dog or cat actually correlated to lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of high blood pressure, " said Samson.

Washington appreciates the free healthcare for his closest companion.

“I know that all my friends and people have left me… I might be 22, but my dog has always stuck by me,” said Washington.

The humane mobile clinic is funded through private donations. Organizers are planning to provide the clinics twice a month in underserved communities throughout the City of Pittsburgh.

