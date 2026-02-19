Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh pauses admission of some animals due to local bird flu cases

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is pausing its intake of some animals because of confirmed cases of avian influenza reported in the area.

HARP’s Wildlife Center will not be accepting waterfowl, including geese and mallards. Fox and raccoon admissions are on hold.

“These precautions help us keep native wildlife safe and continue providing lifesaving care. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” HARP said.

Anyone who finds a sick or orphaned bird is asked to call HARP 412-345-7300 and dial extension 500 to receive helpful information.

Anyone who is in need of assistance with waterfowl is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 724-238-9523.

Adjustments are being made to protect animals already within HARP’s care.

