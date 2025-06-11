Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh temporarily waives adoption fees to reduce overcrowding

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is temporarily waiving adoption fees for all dogs six months and older.

The special adoption event runs from June 11-15, as the shelter, which is running at critical capacity, tries to ease overcrowding and make room for other animals in need.

“Shelters across the country are in crisis, and we’re feeling it here in Pittsburgh,” said Dan Cody, executive director of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. “As an open-door shelter, we accept all animals in need. This event is a lifesaving opportunity—for people to adopt, foster, or spread the word. Every action helps us create space and hope for the next pet in need.”

Adoptions will take place at both Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh locations. Adoptions include:

Spay/neuter surgery

Age-appropriate vaccinations

Microchip with registration

Basic health check

Flea/tick protection

Heartworm testing

While the adoption fees for eligible dogs are waived, adopters are still responsible for the cost of a county dog license.

Click here to view adoptable dogs.

