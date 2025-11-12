Humane officers seeking info on dog found in frigid weather in Armstrong County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Humane officers in Armstrong County are seeking information on a possibly starved dog found in frigid weather.

Officers say the male boxer-pit mix was found on Logansport Road in Bethel Township around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The dog, who’s been named Bud, is very thin and has a body condition score of “1,” which is the lowest possible score and suggests starvation, officers say.

Bud has been placed in a foster home to hopefully recover.

“We don’t know much about this dog other than it appears he did not receive adequate food. He was wandering on a lonely road, shivering in the cold on the morning of our first snowfall,” said Humane Police Officer Chris Jirak O’Donnell.

Anyone with information about Bud and his condition is told to contact O’Donnell at 724-919-3043 or humaneofficerac@gmail.com.

Donations to help Bud and Armstrong County’s volunteer humane officers can be made by clicking here.

