Hundreds of DUI arrests made as Pennsylvania State Police respond to over 500 crashes Easter weekend

Hundreds of DUI arrests were made over Easter weekend in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police released their statistics from April 3-5 on Wednesday.

In those days, troopers responded to 532 vehicle crashes. Six of those crashes were reported to be deadly and 42 were caused by impaired driving, police say. Two of the deadly crashes were DUI-related.

Two hundred eighty-six people were arrested for DUI this year.

How does this compare to last year?

The number is up from last year, when troopers responded to 527 total crashes. Of those, four were deadly. The number for DUI-related crashes in 2025 was also 42.

Injuries caused by crashes were down this year. Last year, 95 people were hurt during the Easter holiday. This year, 91 people were hurt.

How many citations did troopers give out?

Thousands of citations were given out, including 3,230 for speeding, 335 for failing to wear a seat belt and 40 for not securing children in safety seats.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group