Hundreds of people raise $84,000 for Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation during annual walk in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people gathered in Pittsburgh’s Riverfront Park on Saturday for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s annual walk.

Participants walked on a one or two-mile course in support of those living with pulmonary fibrosis, a group of progressive lung diseases that cause scarring in the lungs, which limits oxygen intake necessary for major organs to function.

Pulmonary fibrosis currently affects more than 250,000 Americans, and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, according to PFF.

Organizers say individuals and teams from the Pittsburgh region raised more than $84,000 to advance research for a cure for the life-threatening disease.

