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Hundreds of people without power following severe storms in Western Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
Hundreds of people without power following severe storms in Western Pennsylvania Hundreds of people are without power following severe weather passing through the area on Tuesday. (Najma - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

Hundreds of people are without power following severe weather passing through the area on Tuesday.

As of 9:45 p.m., West Penn Power reported the following outages:

  • Lawrence County 79 power outages
  • Mercer County - 450 power outages
  • Venango County - 252 power outages
  • Washington County - 33 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 17 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Duquesne Light Company did not have any significant outages.

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