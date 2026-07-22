Hundreds of people without power following severe storms in Western Pennsylvania

Hundreds of people are without power following severe weather passing through the area on Tuesday.

As of 9:45 p.m., West Penn Power reported the following outages:

Lawrence County 79 power outages

Mercer County - 450 power outages

Venango County - 252 power outages

Washington County - 33 power outages

Westmoreland County - 17 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

Duquesne Light Company did not have any significant outages.

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