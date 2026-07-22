Some GPS programs guiding drivers to closed Commercial Street

PITTSBURGH — As construction continues, drivers have had to detour around the area, and some GPS routes have them turning onto Commercial Street by mistake.

PennDOT said they first learned of this over the weekend and quickly reported the error.

On Tuesday, Channel 11 learned that neighbors are still experiencing issues.

For Christina Cerkevich, watching cars and trucks drive past them has become an all-too-common sight.

“Friday and Saturday, there were about 40 cars every 15 minutes going between the road closed signs,” Cerkevich said.

She lives at the corner of Whipple and “Commercial streets.

On Tuesday, she said she saw a truck driving right past the barriers.

“Kind of got stuck trying to turn around and ended up on the sidewalk and somebody drove around behind the truck,” Cerkevich said.

A big part of the issue is that Apple Maps and 511PA, a website PennDOT runs, are navigating drivers to the now-closed Commercial Street instead of on the detour routes set up to avoid the area as crews continue working on the new 22 million pound bridge.

“We keep asking PennDOT and the city and the construction for help and they move the signs around, or they send guys to help direct traffic for like 10 to 15 minutes,” Cerkevich said.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price put in directions from the Swisshelm Park Community Center to the Summerset at Frick Community Center, which sits on the opposite side of the construction.

511PA instructed him to go down Commercial Street to Forward Avenue, both of which are closed. The same thing happened with Apple Maps.

“I would really love for Apple to fix this bug and stop saying the road is open because as soon as they fix it, the problem resolves itself,” Cerkevich said.

In the meantime, as people continue to admire the meticulous engineering happening below, neighbors are still dealing with a tech glitch above.

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