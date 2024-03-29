Hundreds without power after car crashes into pole in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of Duquesne Light customers are without power this morning after a car slammed into a pole in Center Township, Beaver County overnight.

Beaver County emergency officials say the crash happened on Elkhorn Road in Center Township just before 3 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Duquesne Light’s outage website says that nearly 600 customers across Center Township and Hopewell Township are without power this morning.

It’s unclear how quickly the power will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group