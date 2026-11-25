SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a house fire in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.

The fire in the 200 block of Crossland Avenue in South Union Township started around 2:13 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers said two people were taken to a hospital from the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There were dogs inside the home as well, but it’s unknown if they got out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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