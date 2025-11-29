Hunter taken to hospital after falling from tree stand in Armstrong County

NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A hunter was taken to the hospital on Saturday after falling from a tree stand in Armstrong County.

The South Buffalo VFD says emergency crews were called to a remote area of North Buffalo Township near Johnston and Winfield roads just before 7 a.m.

Officials say side-by-side had to be used because the terrain was rough and steep.

Medics took care of the patient and manned a landing zone for an air ambulance.

Officials thanked the many hunters who left their posts to help with the rescue.

